Papon elected as BCB president again

Nazmul Hasan Papon has been elected Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president for the third term.

Papon’s supporters were chanting slogans after vote casting was over at 5:00pm on Wednesday. There was one and a half hours left to announce the election results.

The BCB election began at 10:00am on Wednesday, which ended at 5:00pm. Nineteen candidates contested for the 14 posts of director.

Najmul Hasan Papon (53 votes) was elected this term from the Club Category or Category-2. His companions were Gazi Golam Murtoza (Gazi Group Cricketers, 53 votes), Najib Ahmed (Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, 51 votes), Mahbub Anam (Mohammedan Sporting Club, 47 votes), Obed Rashid Nizam (Shinepukur Club, 51 votes), Salahuddin Chowdhury (Kakrail Boys, 49 votes), Ismail Haider Mallick (Sheikh Jamal Cricketers, 52 votes), Enayet Hossain (Azad Sporting, 52 votes), Manzur Hossain Quader (Dhaka Assets, 49 votes) and Manzur Alam (Asif Shifa Cricket Academy, 46 votes), Fahim Sinha (Surjo Tarun, 51 votes), Mithu (50 votes).