SUST to reopen halls for students from Oct 25

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) will reopen its residential halls for students in phases starting from October 25, nearly 18 months later.

SUST Vice Chancellor Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed announced the date on Tuesday after the 167th Academic Council meeting of the university.

According to the decision of the Academic Council, postgraduate students will be able to enter the hall on October Final-year undergraduate students will be let in on October 26, third-year students on October 27, second-year students on October 28, and first-year students on October 29.

However, only those students who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 jab will be allowed to enter the residential halls on production of the vaccine card.

Physical classes may begin in some departments from the first week of November. However, online classes will continue, the VC said.