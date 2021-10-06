Tamim falls on nine in Gladiators’ win

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal yet again failed to live up to the expectations as he managed just nine runs for his side Bhairahawa Gladiators against Kathmandu Kings XI in the eliminator match of the ongoing Everest Premier League in Nepal on Wednesday.

However, Gladiators were successful in winning the contest by a 16-run margin to set up a semifinal clash against Pokhara Rhinos on Thursday.

Gladiators earlier lost Tamim in the fourth over of the innings as he hit a four before he was caught by Shrestha off Janak Prakash.

But later Tamim’s opening partner Pradeep Airee and former Sri Lankan batsman Upul Tharanga put up 47 runs for the second wicket.

Gladiators’ innings was mainly boosted by a late onslaught by their skipper Sharad Vesawkar who slammed a 20-ball 49 as their side posted a formidable 188-8 in 20 overs.

In reply, Kings XI finished their innings on 172-8 in 20 overs despite their opener Ashan Priyanjan’s commanding 68 run innings.

Tamim earlier scored 16, 12 and 40 runs respectively in his previous three innings for Gladiators in EPL.

