UK records 39,851 new cases and 143 coronavirus-related deaths in a 24 hrs



The UK has recorded 39,851 new Covid-19 cases in the latest 24-hour period – the highest daily figure in a month.

The last time new daily cases rose by more than 39,000 was on September 6 – when the number was 41,192.

The UK now has a total of 8,006,660 coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 143 more deaths where people have died within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Department of Health’s latest data, as of 9am on Tuesday, brings the overall death toll since the start of the outbreak to 137,295.



England

In England, the number of coronavirus cases rose by 33,450 – the highest number since July 22.

There have been a total of 6,812,848 infections since early last year.

And another 99 Covid-related deaths were recorded, bringing the nation’s death toll to 120,065.

Wales

The number of cases in Wales rose by 2,007 to 368,629 in total.

The nation has reported eight more deaths related to the virus, bringing the tally to 5,934.



Scotland

Scotland reported 3,055 more positive tests, bringing the total number to 580,332.

There were 34 more Covid-related deaths. The nation has a death toll of 8,721.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland also had one of the highest daily rises in infections in a while.

In the latest 24-hour period, there were 1,339 new reported cases – the highest daily case number since September 14 – when there were 1,590 new cases.

The country has had a total of 244,851 infections.

There were two further deaths recorded, bringing the Covid death toll to 2,575.