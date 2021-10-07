AL picks candidates for a constituency, 2 upazilas, 10 municipalities

Ruling Awami League on Thursday finalized candidates for a constituency, two upazila parishads, 10 municipalities and two union parishads.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the parliamentary nomination board and local government representatives’ nomination board of the Awami League at the Ganabhaban in the capital on Thursday, reports BSS.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also chairperson of Awami League parliamentary and local government representative nomination board, presided over the meeting.

AL has given final nomination to AL executive committee member Merina Jahan Kabita as its candidate for Sirajganj-6 constituency by polls scheduled to be held on November 2.

Md Rezaul Karim Montu was given nomination for Shariakandi Upazila Parishad of Bagura while Mrs Nargis Begum was given nomination for Bhungapur Upazila Parishad of Bagura of Tangail distract.

The candidates who were given party ticket for the 10 municipalities are: Md Yusus Ali for Ghoraghat in Dinajpur, Ganesh Kumar Agarwala for Domer in Nilphamari District, Md Mokhlesur Rahman for Chapainawabganj in Chapainawabganj District, Md Shahidul Bari Khan for Sonatola in Bagura, Sayed Moshiur Rahman for Lohagara in Narail distinct, Md Al Muzahid Hossen for Ghorashal in Narsingdi District and Md Nazrul Isalm Aknda for Pakundia in Kishoreganj. Besides, Due to passing away of previous chairmen, two people have been nominated for two Union Parishad of Bagerhat – Md Saidur Rahman for Khaulia union in Morrelganj upazila and Mrs Sultana Parveen for Rajnagar union in Rampal upazila.