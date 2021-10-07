BGMEA seeks duty-free access to Brazil for RMG products

The BGMEA chief made the request when Ambassador of Brazil to Bangladesh Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior met him on Thursday at its office.

They discussed how Brazil and Bangladesh can reap mutual trade benefits through collaboration in the apparel and textile industry.

Faruque apprised the envoy of the future priorities of Bangladesh RMG industry, with special focus on diversification in products, market and innovation in product development.

He said Bangladesh is willing to import more cotton from Brazil for its ready-made garment industry and requested for cooperation from the Ambassador in this regard.

“While Brazil has a huge pool of designers and experts, we have huge manufacturing capacity. Brazil and Bangladesh can work together in developing our capability in designing and manufacturing value-added products which can be exported to South American countries. It will benefit both Brazil and Bangladesh,” he added.

They talked about scope of collaboration and support from Brazil especially in building capacity of Bangladesh’s RMG sector in design development for value-added apparel products.