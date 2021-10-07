Biman launches direct flight on Saidpur-Cox’s Bazar route

Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Thursday began the operation of direct flight on the Saidpur-Cox’s Bazar-Saidpur route.

The opening flight left for Cox;s Bazar from Saidpur on around 11:00am.

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon opened the inaugural program chaired by State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali at Saidpur Airport in Nilphamari district.

The flight, BG 592, to depart from Saidpur for Cox’s Bazar every Thursday at 9.29am.

Flight BG 538 also to return, leaving Cox’s Bazar for Saidpur every Saturday at 1.25 pm.

Passengers will now be able to purchase tickets for this route through any of Biman sales offices, Biman Call Center 01990998998 and authorized travel agencies.