Certificates distributed in Moulovibazar

The certificates and the crest of honour have been distributed among trainees who received training from Nittalaya in Kamalganj of Moulovibazar district.

Nittalaya authorities organized a certificate giving program on the institute premises on Thursday morning.

Kamalganj Municipality mayor Md Jewel Ahmed addressed in the program as the chief guest chaired by training institute’s music director Devbrota.

Local councilor Golam Mugni Muhit, the Daily Observer representative Salahuddin Shuvo, Sangit director Sajal Ghosh, among other, were present in the event