Covid’s daily-death toll in Bangladesh falls to 12

Covid-19 in Bangladesh claimed 12 more lives and infected 663 others in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

The single-day daily death toll is the lowest since March 17 this year when the country recorded 11 Covid-related deaths.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 22,321 samples which have slightly increased the daily-case positivity rate to 2.97 per cent from Wednesday’s 2.88 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With this, the daily-case positivity rate in the country remained below 5 per cent for the 14th consecutive day.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), if the daily-case positivity rate remains at 5 per cent or below for 14 days it is considered to be safe for mass unlocking.

<span;>In Bangladesh, the daily-case positivity rate reached its peak 32.55 per cent on July 24 this year.

The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,647 while the caseload mounted to 15,60,818, said the DGHS.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent.

The recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.50 per cent with the recovery of 664 more patients during the period.

So far, 15,21,777 people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, the DGHS added.