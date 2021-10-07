Ex-Health DG secures bail in graft case



Former Director General (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Kalam Azad granted bail in a graft case on Thursday morning.

He surrendered before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayesh today seeking bail.

After hearing on the bail petition, the court passed the bail order.

The Judge said the bail order will remain valid until November 2.

Abul Kalam Azad went to the same court on October 5 seeking bail but failed to get bail as the hearing was not held.

On September 30, the case investigation officer ACC’s deputy director Farid Ahmed Patwari submitted the chargesheet against six persons, including the former DG.