Arun Basu, journalist and coordinator of Prothoma Prokashon, died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Dhaka on Thursday morning. He was 68.

He breathed his last at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital while undergoing treatment there.

The journalist was admitted to the hospital on October 5 after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

He left behind his wife, a daughter, a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Arun Basu was born on November 10, 1953, in Faridpur district.