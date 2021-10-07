UK records 40,701 more Covid cases in highest number in a month

UK Daily reported Covid cases have risen by more than 40,000 for the first time in a month.

On Thursday, figures showed 40,701 new cases in the latest 24-hour period, a full month after 41,192 were recorded on September 6.

This takes the total number of cases confirmed since the start of the outbreak in the UK to 8,046,390.

Deaths have also risen in the UK by 122, taking the overall toll to 137,417.

England

In England, 33,305 new cases have been reported, with the death toll also rising by 71 to a total of 120,316 since the outbreak began.

Wales

<span;>The death toll also rose by eight in Wales to 5,942, with 3,400 positive tests recorded.

Scotland

In Scotland, there have been 39 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, putting the overall figure at 8,760. Cases rose by 2,691.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health said: “1,305 positive cases and sadly, 4 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.”