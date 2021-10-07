Voting of 28 by-polls underway

The voting of 28 by-polls, including municipalities, under the local government is underway as voters cast their ballots to elect new public representatives.

Starting at 8:00am, the voting will go on till 4:00pm today (Thursday) without any break.

Earlier, Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for elections on September 2, EC sources said.

The voting is going in compliance with the health rules to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, they said.

The voting is continuing in five municipalities, five general wards in four cities, 18 wards of six Union Parisahds (UPs), according to them.

The executive magistrates were deployed in the voting areas to hold free and acceptable elections, they added.

The administration also has extra surveillance on the voting areas of Chattogram, Rajshahi and Barisal.