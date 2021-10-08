BAU teacher loses hand in Mymensingh road crash

A teacher of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) lost his right hand when a truck hit a bus at Phulpur upazila in Mymensingh district on Thursday night.

The teacher–Hasan Morshed Ali, assistant professor of the faculty of Animal Husbandry at the BAU– is now undergoing treatment at Labaid Hospital, said Phulpur Police Station officer in-charge Abdullah Al Mamun.

OC Mamun said he was sitting on a Sherpur-bound bus of ‘Adil Paribahan’ dangling his right arm from the window. At one stage, a truck coming from behind hit it, severing his hand from elbow in Bashati area at about 8:00pm.

Four others also received injuries in the accident.

