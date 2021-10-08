Daily Covid deaths drop to 7 in Bangladesh

Covid-19 in Bangladesh claimed seven more lives, the lowest since March 11, and infected 645 others in 24 hours till Friday morning.

The single-day daily death toll is the lowest since March 17 this year when the country recorded 11 Covid-related deaths.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 23,302 samples which have slightly increased the daily-case positivity rate to 2.77 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,654 while the caseload mounted to 15,61,463, said the DGHS.