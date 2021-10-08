Export-import thru Akhaura to be suspended for Durga Puja

Export and import activities between Bangladesh and India through Akhaura Land Port will remain closed for five days.

The operation to be closed for five days from October 12 to 16 on the occasion of Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of Hindu community.

However, the passport holders people to visit through the land port during the time.

The export-import activities between two countries will resume from October 17.

Shafiqul Islam, Shafiqul Islam, general secretary of the Akhaura Land Port Import and Export Association, confirmed the matter.