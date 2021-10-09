10 lakh Covishield vaccines reach Dhaka from India

Bangladesh on Saturday received 10 lakh doses of Covishied vaccine from Serum Institute of India (SII).

A consignment carrying the vaccines landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5:54pm, Maidul Islam Prodhan, Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed it to The Business Standard.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals received the consignment at the airport.

India halted vaccine export in March following deadly spikes in Covid-19 deaths and cases in the country. Some 190 countries, including Bangladesh, were affected by the sudden decision.

In November last year, Bangladesh’s health ministry signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding with the Serum and Beximco to import three crore doses of Covishied vaccine which was developed by SII in collaboration with Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

Serum was supposed to deliver the jabs over a period of six months – 50 lakh a month.

The first consignment of 50 lakh doses of the vaccine arrived in Dhaka on 25 January. The second batch of 20 lakh doses arrived here on 22 February. India halted vaccine supply afterwards putting Bangladesh’s vaccination campaign in jeopardy.