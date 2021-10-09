Bangladesh records 20 Covid deaths, 415 new cases in 24 hours

As many as 20 people died from Covid-19 in Bangladesh and 415 new infections were detected in the 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Besides, another 543 patients recovered from the disease during the same time.

The latest additions took the country’s death toll to 27,674, the total caseload to 1,561,878 and the total number of recoveries to 1,523,134, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total 16,925 samples were tested at laboratories across the country, with a test positivity rate of 2.45%, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With this, the daily test positivity rate has stayed below 5% for 19 consecutive days, while the overall infection rate in the country stands at 15.73%.

Recording below 5% positivity rate for 16 consecutive days, Bangladesh has earned the eligibility for mass unlocking, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

The seven-day moving average of single-day deaths in Bangladesh was 17 on Saturday.

Dhaka counted nine deaths, highest among the divisions followed by Chittagong with four fatalities.

Rangpur counted three deaths while Mymensingh reported two deaths, Khulna and Barisal one death each.

All 20 of them died at different hospitals across the country.

Of the new patients, Dhaka logged 262 cases, the highest among the divisions, followed by Chittagong with 78.

Around 35.82 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 17.79 million have taken both doses, according to the latest DGHS data.

Bangladesh reported its first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus later named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8 last year. The first death was reported 10 days later.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.85 million lives and infected more than 238.1 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 215.24 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 221 countries and territories across the planet.