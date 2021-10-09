HPL launches anti-cancer medicine in Bangladesh

Bangladesh-based Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (HPL) and American Eli Lilly & Company on Friday launched Cyramza™ (ramucirumab injection, 10 mg/mL solution) in the country.

Cyramza™ is an anti-cancer medicine approved as a single agent or in combination with other agents for cancers arising from the stomach, lungs, liver, or large bowel that has spread to distant parts of the body.

Top officials of HPL and Eli Lilly & Company launched the medicine at a programme at a city hotel, said a press release.

Speaking about the medicine’s benefits to patients, Luca Visini, MD of Eli Lilly and Company India, said, “Cancer impacts the lives of many people every year. We are pleased to bring to Bangladesh an option for the first-line treatment of people with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and second-line treatment for people living with the burden of gastric cancer.”

“We believe this will help us in moving several steps ahead in our collective goal to make lung and gastric cancer a less formidable challenge and a condition that can be managed,” he added.

Bhupati Kumar Roy, Executive Director Marketing, Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd said they are committed to bringing specialised care to Bangladesh for people living with chronic conditions such as diabetes and cancer.

“Cyramza will be marketed and distributed in Bangladesh by Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to help alleviate the burden of cancer. The launch of Cyramza is an important step towards our continued focus on helping patients meet their treatment goals,” he said.

Cyramza™ is for use in cancers that are usually advanced or have spread despite other treatments. For most cancers, it is used in combination with other medicines.

Cyramza™ plus erlotinib is the first and only US FDA-approved anti-VEGFR/EGFR TKI combination therapy for EGFR-mutated metastatic NSCLC.

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world.

Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is one of the largest companies in the pharmaceutical industry in Bangladesh and a leading life science organisation.