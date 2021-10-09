London Bangla Press Club Membership Criteria 2021 Class of Membership: Full Member

The membership policy criteria (adopted and updated at Special General Meeting [SGM] held on 12th September

2021) will be treated and must be respected as the direction of the club’s constitution when considering any

membership application. Any subsequent changes to the membership policy criteria will have to be approved by

another SGM.

Membership

To become a full member of the London Bangla Press Club, applicant must fulfil the following eligibility criteria &

their membership will be subject to approval by the Executive Committee (the Trustees) of the London Bangla

Press Club. No persons will be eligible for a Full Membership if his/her activities / performance dent the standing of

the club or who is a member of another similar type of organisation (Bengali led Press Club, Association, Press

Union, Organisation in London) or holding a senior position (in a Executive Committee [EC] or a similar structure)

in a political organisation.

Eligibility

 To be a UK resident aged 18 years or over when submitting their Full Membership Form.

 To be a resident of the United Kingdom (this excludes holiday makers, persons on a temporary visa or

undergoing the asylum process).

(The Executive Committee has the right to request a copy of the applicant’s passport for further

verification).

To apply for full membership, the applicant must meet at least one of the following eligibility criteria listed

(1) to (4) below:

To demonstrate their involvement in the media sector (i.e. in the field of journalism, the press, publishing,

electronic, digital, broadcasting or the media sector in the UK or in another country including Bangladesh) in at

least one of the following for a minimum period of two years:

Continuous employment either on a full time or part time basis. On a Freelance Basis As a Contributor Representative or correspondent

TV

Applicants who are working at Sky listed TV outlets but not directly involved in reporting, such as Producers or

Executives, Video Editor and Head of Broadcasting, must have a connecting role with the News and Current

Affairs programme of their relevant outlet. They need to provide at least three pieces of work examples or

documents (dating back within one year of application*). In case of TV presenters, only those who work in the

news and current affairs will be eligible to apply.

Freelance Journalist/Columnists

Journalists/Columnists or active media persons with a minimum of 15 years of experience who are still active and

contribute occasionally with their journalistic writings or activities on news/current affairs will be eligible to apply.

Those with less experience who regularly write/contribute on a freelance basis in the widely recognised news

media outlets will also be eligible to apply. The applicants will be required to submit at least five published/aired

news/features (dating back within one year of application*).

Editorial/Managing Positions

Applicants who work in an editorial/managing position for news/current affairs programmes and do not have the

evidence of news reporting, will need to provide at least four examples explaining how they are involved in the

production of news and current affairs programmes (dating back within one year of application*).

Camerapersons & Photographers

Camerapersons & photographers who work in the news/current affairs must include at least five pieces of

published/broadcast evidence (dating back within one year of application*).

2 Reference

All new applicants will be required to provide a separate letter from the concerned media authority (e.g. Editor /

Executive Editor / Head of News / MD/CEO) to confirm their work at the relevant media outlet.

Proposer-Seconder

All NEW applications must be supported by a proposer and seconded by another existing LBPC member (with the

exception of applicants with experience of 15 years or more in the media and currently is a active media person).

By signing an application the proposer and seconder is confirming the suitability of the applicant to become a

member of LBPC. If this does not turn out to be true or correct the EC can hold the proposer and seconder

responsible for misrepresentation and consider taking disciplinary action against them.

Political leaders

Politically active persons who hold the position of: President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Assistant/Joint

Secretary and Organising Secretary or similar positions of the UK based Bangladeshi political parties and its

affiliates (supportive organisations) or any of its branches, will not be eligible to apply.

Reporters & Correspondents

TV/Radio reporters and correspondents will be required to provide proof of regular reports. They must provide at

least five reports (dating back within one year of application*). Applicants from radio will also require proof of their

work with community related News and Current Affairs programmes.

Print media

Journalists and Editors from regular weekly newspapers will be required to provide evidence of at least five by-line

stories (dating back within one year of application*). Literary Editors will be required to provide at least five issues

of supplement (dating back within one year of application*). Applications from newspaper correspondents will not

be eligible unless they can provide evidence of news reports published on a regular basis covering stories from

their local area. At least five of published reports/story documents (dating back within one year of application*)

must be provided.

Online News Portal

Applicants from active online news portals based in London covering community news and events alongside their

own UK special reporting and attending regular press briefings and conferences arranged by Press Club will be

eligible to apply for membership. Applicants must provide at least five published news/story (dating back within

one year of application*).

Online TV

Applicants from active online TV outlets based in London, Manchester and Birmingham (most UK-Bangladeshi

populated area) covering community news/events alongside their regular own news and current affairs related

programmes and attending regular press briefings and conferences arranged by Press Club will be eligible to

apply for membership. Applicants will be required to submit at least five links of news reports or examples of News

& Current Affairs related work in a year (dating back within one year of application*).

All online and digital outlets (TV, news portals etc.) will require to have a legal entity in order to run as an

acceptable media business organisation and should be able to provide proof of such documents

(Certificate of incorporation/business bank account, own website, Facebook [minimum of 10k followers,

subject to change as per Facebook current minimum requirements], YouTube channel [minimum of 1k

subscribers, subject to change as per YouTube current minimum requirements]) if /when EC request for

these documents.

Founding Members recognition

Founding members who are still with the club will be given the privilege of having life-long full membership. This is

to recognise their continued commitment, contribution and passion for the organisation. They will not be required

to provide any journalistic work or evidence but will update change of details or picture (if any) in the renewal

application form and pay the full membership fee at the time of renewal.

Freedom fighters recognition

On the occasion of celebrating Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence, three distinguished freedom

fighters that are holding current membership of the club, will be honoured with life-long membership. This is to

recognise their extra-ordinary bravery and patriotism for the motherland and continued commitment, contribution

and passion for the organisation. They will not be required to provide any journalistic work or evidence but will

update change of details or picture (if any) in the renewal application form and pay the full membership fee at the

time of renewal.

3 Evidence

All applications must include evidence of journalistic activity (such as copy of published or visual reports, write-ups

etc.), although this is not mandatory for applicants with 15 years or more experience in the media industry.

However, the EC will still reserve the right to ask for relevant evidence from any applicant when considering the

application.

* When providing evidence along with application, the pieces of work must be dated within one year of the

date of application. For example, if applying in October 2021, all pieces of evidence must be dated

between October 2020 and October 2021.

To demonstrate their eligibility, all applicants (unless exempt) must provide one of the following with their

membership application form:

(a) A letter to confirm a minimum of two years continuous employment or involvement (including on a freelance

or contributor basis as well) in the field of journalism, the press, publishing, electronic, digital, broadcasting or

media sector in the United Kingdom or in another country including Bangladesh. The letter must be on an

original letterhead of the organisation/employer with an original signature by the Director or Chief Executive

Officer or equivalent position in the organisation and this letter to be submitted with the Full membership

Application form.

(Please note that emailed, faxed, scanned or photocopies of letters will not be accepted).

Or

(b) If the applicant has been employed or working on a freelance or contributor basis less than two years in their

current position then the applicant must also obtain letters from both their current and previous employer/s

(on an original letterhead of the organisation/employer with an original signature by the Director or the Chief

Executive Officer or an equivalent position of authority) that is also in the field of journalism, the press,

publishing, electronic, digital, broadcasting or media sector in the United Kingdom or in another country

including Bangladesh.

(Please note that emailed, faxed, scanned or photocopies of letters will not be accepted).

The Executive Committee reserves the right to request additional documents or information for further

scrutiny after the closing date of membership application. In this situation the Executive Committee will

request for the information or document to be returned back to the Executive Committee within a specified

date. If the requested information is submitted after the requested date this will delay the outcome of the

membership. If the applicant fails to provide the documents or information requested by the specified date

the membership application will be rejected and the membership fee (50% deducted) will be refunded back to

the applicant. If the applicant’s membership is rejected he or she can re-apply for the membership adhering

to the membership criteria three months after the Election Date.

In the case of an applicant being a Freelancer or a Contributor, the Executive Committee may ask the

applicant to provide further evidence of his/her contributions (written articles, features of their contributions).

Membership Fee

All applicants (both first time applicant and existing members with renewal membership) must submit the

appropriate membership fee with their membership application form. The membership fee is set by the Executive

Committee and may be subject to change. Applicants should refer to the Club’s current membership fee structure.

Applicants may pay their membership fee by:

 Personal/Family Cheque

 Banks Transfer (a copy of the bank transfer must accompany with the membership Form).

Admin Cost:

If the application is unsuccessful, 20% of the membership fee will be deducted as admin cost.

4 Applicants Undertaking

Applicants must agree and give an undertaking to:

 Abide by the conditions set out in this Membership Criteria;

 Abide by London Bangla Press Club’s constitution, objectives, policies, procedures or any other bye laws

governing the work and function of the organisation.

 Not undertake any action against the interest and good name of the London Bangla Press Club, its Executive

Committee Members or the Club’s Members.

 Not give any unauthorised press statements, or make any written or verbal comments against the interests of

LBPC and its Executive Committee Members.

 Complete the Full Membership Application Form, pay the annual membership fee (as set by the Executive

Committee) and provide the appropriate document(s). Incomplete membership forms will be rejected.

Benefits of Full Membership

Invitation to attend all events, functions, training workshop programmes, general meetings including Annual

General Meeting & Special General Meetings.

Full voting rights at all general meetings. Can stand for election to the Executive Committee (a Full member must first complete two continuous terms of

membership (Each Membership Term is 2 Years – Hence 4 Years) as a Full member before he or she is

eligible to stand as an Executive Committee member (this excludes the honorary positions of President,

Senior Vice President, Vice President, General Secretary or the Treasurer whereby a Full member must

complete three continuous terms of membership – i.e. at least 6 years). Members should consult the London

Bangla Press Club’s Election to the Executive Committee Criteria Policy document for full details on this

matter.

Contribute to the policy making and research studies of the London Bangla Press Club through Policy

Meetings, Workshop and Consultation Events.

Receive other benefits or discounts or special offers where applicable and available to members of the

London Bangla Press Club.

All full members will be issued with a membership card for the membership term.

The Executive Committee reserves the right to accept or reject applications for membership

of the London Bangla Press Club.

Mohammed Emdadul Haque Chowdhury (President) Mohammed Jubair (General Secretary)

A S M Masum (Treasurer)

October2021