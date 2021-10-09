

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen held official talks with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu in Bucharest on Friday (Oct 8).

During the meeting the Romanian Foreign Minister announced that the government of Romania would donate 200,000 AstraZeneca Corona Vaccine to Bangladesh.

This is first official visit to Bucharest at the level of Foreign Minister since the independence of Bangladesh.

The two Foreign Ministers took stock of the various aspects of bilateral ties as well as discussed important regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

During the talk, Momen reiterated the strong admiration of the people of Bangladesh for the Romanian due to the valued support and contribution received from the people of Romania during the Liberation War in 1971.

Both the Foreign Ministers expressed deep satisfaction over the current progress of bilateral engagements between the two friendly countries.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister put emphasis on the initiatives of the two countries to boost the volume of bilateral trade at the expected level.

He urged the Romanian investors and companies to enter into joint ventures or 100 percent owned business ventures in the 100 special economic zones, which are currently being set up in Bangladesh as well as in High-Tech Parks.

Momen also sought support from Romania in questions of GSP facilities in European market.

The two Foreign Ministers consented on extending cooperation in the areas of education and culture.

The possibilities of sending skilled, unskilled manpower from Bangladesh to Romania have also been discussed.

Foreign Minister Momen apprised Mr. Bogdan of the latest developments and the measures taken by the Government of Bangladesh for the rehabilitation of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals and sought the active cooperation of Romania and the international community to ensure the repatriation of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to their homeland.

Bogdan praised the efforts has taken by Bangladesh towards the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals and assured possible assistance of Romania in this regard.

They exchanged opinions and experiences on cooperation in different international and regional fora between Bangladesh and Romania.

Bogdan thanked Bangladesh for a robust cooperation in different International organizations.

Foreign Minister Momen invited his counterpart to visit Bangladesh along with a business delegation. The Romanian Foreign Minister happily accepted the invitation.

After the meeting a memorandum of Understanding on “Foreign Office Consultation” between the two Foreign Ministries has been signed by the two Foreign Ministers.

At the end of the bilateral official talks, both the Foreign Ministers took part at a joint press conference.

In the afternoon, Momen visited the University of Polythcnica of Bucharest (UPB), the largest Technical University not only in Romania but also in the whole East European region.

During his meeting with the Rector, they discussed various aspects of cooperation in the field of education between the two countries. In presence of Momen, a memorandum of Understanding between the Bangladesh Embassy in Romania and the University of Polythcnica of Bucharest related to “Promotion of the UPB Excellence Scholarship Program” has been signed by the Rector of the University and the Ambassador of Bangladesh.

This MoU will create opportunities of Bangladeshi students to pursue their higher study in technical field in UPB with the university scholarship.

The Rector of the University announced four scholarships for Bangladeshi students which will be increased in the coming years.

Foreign Minister Momen invited the Rector to visit Bangladesh to attend the Peace Conference to be held in Dhaka on 4-6 December 2021.