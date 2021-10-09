Those who commit cyber crimes staying abroad will be tried’

The government will take action against those who have been spreading propaganda against the country staying abroad, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said.

“We’ve already sought necessary cooperation from the social media like Facebook and YouTube against the spreading of propaganda,” he also said.

The Home Minister was talking to journalists after inaugurating the newly-built building of Juri Police Station at Moulvibazar on Saturday morning.

With Moulvibazar police super Mohammad Zakaria in the chair, the function was attended by Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahabuddin Ahmed, Moulvibazar-Rajnagar-3 constituency’s MP Nesar Ahmed and Syeda Zohra Alauddin MP from the reserved seats for women as special guests.

Besides, Sylhet Range DIG Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, Police Commissioner Nisharul Arif, Moulvi Bazar Deputy Commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan, District Council Chairman Misbahur Rahman and Juri Upazila Chairman MA Moyeed Faruque.

Kamal said: “Those who have been committing cyber crime staying abroad, they have come to our notice. Necessary measures will be taken against those according to the laws of the land. The government has sought cooperation from the social media like Facebook and YouTube to control them.”

Many Bangladeshis living abroad use social media to criticise the government. It often makes the government embrassed. The ruling party leaders also expressed their resentment over the matter.

At a function at Jatiya Press Club on Thursday, state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan warned the journalists who have resorted to sprerading propaganda against the government staying abroad.