UK Covid cases rise by 34,950 as deaths increase to 133 in a 24 hrs

Britain’s upturn in Covid cases continued today with daily infections rising by more than 15 per cent on last week.

Department of Health bosses posted a further 34,950 coronavirus cases today, up 15.3 per cent on last Saturday’s figure of 30,301. It was the fourth day in the row to see infections rise week-on-week.

The number of victims losing their lives to the virus also increased, with 133 people dying within 28 days of a positive test today. The figure was up 9.9 per cent on last week.

And hospitalisations jumped by 8.7 per cent to 817 on Tuesday — the latest date data is available for — from 755 the previous week.

The figures come after a public health boss told people in the South of England to self-isolate if they have Covid symptoms even if they have tested negative in confusing new advice months after the country was paralysed by the ‘pingdemic’.

Several patients in Bath, Bristol and Swindon tested negative on a PCR test after a lateral flow test returned a positive result mystifying health experts.

PCR tests are far more accurate than lateral flow tests with only 2.8 per cent returning a false result, which are available free over the counter.