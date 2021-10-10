Bangladesh sees 14 more Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

Bangladesh on Sunday reported 481 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 14 lives.

The country reported 2.36 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 20,355 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of Dhaka district is 301 while three COVID-19 deaths were reported during the same period.

The official tally showed the virus killed 27,688 people and infected 15,62,359 so far, it added. The recovery count rose to 15,23,833 after another 699 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 97.53 percent recovered, while 1.77 percent died.