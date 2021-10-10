Covid: Further 38 deaths as 34,574 more coronavirus cases recorded in UK

A further 38 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the government has said.

It brings the UK’s Covid death toll to 137,735, according to the Department of Health’s latest figures, as of 9am on Sunday.

However, separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there have been 161,000 deaths registered in the UK where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

Meanwhile, another 34,574 Covid cases were recorded in the UK.

The UK’s infection total since the start of the pandemic is 8,154,306.

England

34 of the 38 Covid-related deaths in the UK were recorded in England.

The nation has a coronavirus death toll of 120,390.

Meanwhile, there were 31,096 more positive tests recorded, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,936,327.

Wales

There has been no update to data from Wales on Sunday.

Scotland

In Scotland, there was one further Covid death, bringing the death toll to 8,792.

Cases increased 2,363 to 590,424.

Northern Ireland

There were three more coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland. The nation has a death toll of 2,588.

And there were 1,115 more infections recorded, bringing the total number of positive tests to 249,821.