Durga Puja begins Monday

Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community, will begin tomorrow with holding Maha Shasthi puja at temples across the country amid festivity and religious fervor maintaining health guidelines.

The five-day long Durga Puja celebration will begin with the unveiling of the face of the deity and Kalparambho on the day of Maha Sashthi on that day and it will end on October 15 with the immersion of the idols.

The incarnation (Bodhon) of the Goddess Durga is going to happen today ahead of the puja on the day of Maha Panchami.