Govt mulling to construct another nuclear power plant: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said her government has been mulling to set up another nuclear power plant in the southern region to meet the increased demand for electricity which was a prerequisite to ensure country’s overall development.

“We are going to install another (nuclear) power plant after completion of the existing one. We will construct it in southern region. If we are able to build another nuclear power plant, we will no longer face power crisis,” she said.

She said this while opening the installation work of reactor pressure vessels inside the physical structure of unit-1 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Joining the programme from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital through video conferencing, the Prime Minister also called upon the people to remain vigilant as the vultures couldn’t extend their claws.

She witnessed the installation of reactor pressure vessels in the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and said, “Today is a very important day for us. The day is not only important for Bangladesh but also for mine as well.

The Premier said the day has brought pride for all as the reactor pressure vessels have been installed in the nuclear power plant while the nation is celebrating the country’s golden jubilee of independence and 101th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Sheikh Hasina said the country has now turned into a developing nation due to the relentless efforts made by the incumbent government since 2009 and “We are committed to making Bangladesh a developed one by 2041”.