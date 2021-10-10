PM opens reactor installation work of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday inaugurated reactor pressure vessel installation work of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP), calling the day as “very important” for the country and herself as well.

“Today is a very important day for us. The day is not only important for Bangladesh but also for mine as well,” she said after opening the

installation work through video conferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence this morning.

The Premier later witnessed the RNPP’s reactor pressure vessel installation process.

With installation of the reactor in the main unit of the nuclear power plant at Rooppur in Pabna, the country’s dream to produce nuclear energy is going to be materialized.

Installation of almost all types of nuclear equipment was completed by setting up reactor pressure vessels inside the physical structure of Unit-1. As a result, the work inside the reactor building of this unit nears completion.

Rooppur NPP has accumulated the best Russian practice and dozens of years of experience and scientific thoughts and the unique combination of active and passive systems of the power units will ensure safe operation of the power plant and guarantee the planned level of electricity generation.

Development of nuclear power industry will not only resolve the problem of energy supply in Bangladesh but will also contribute to the development of the region and enhance the living standards of the people.

The nuclear power plant in Pabna that consists of two units with a capacity of 1,200MW each is the country’s maiden power project of its kind.

The Ruppur project is being implemented by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, which is being constructed with the technical and financial support of Russia.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman presided over the function and Russia’s state-run atomic energy body Rosatom’s Director General Alexey Likhachev spoke as the special guest from the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project site.

Science and Technology Secretary Ziaul Hasan delivered the welcome address while Project Director of the plant Dr Mohammad Shawkat Akbar joined it connecting from reactor building.

A video presentation was screened on the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant at the function.