Pori Moni gets permanent

Film actor Pori Moni has received permanent bail in her drug related case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder on Sunday granted Pori Moni permanent bail after holding a hearing on her application.

Earlier, Pori Moni submitted a prayer appearing before the court at about 2:30pm and pleaded to extend the duration of her bail.

Pori Moni’s lawyer Nilanjana Rifat Surovi told journalists that the court granted bail to Pori Moni in the drug case on August 31 last. However, there was a condition that the accused would have to submit bail prayer afresh if the chargesheet was submitted.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted chargesheet to the court on October 4 last accusing three persons including Pori Moni in the case. So, Pori Moni pleaded for extending bail appearing before the court on Sunday. After hearing the prayer, the court granted her permanent bail.

CID police inspector Kazi Mostofa Kamal submitted a chargesheet to the court in connection with the case on October 4 last. In the chargesheet, Pori Moni’s two associates–Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Howlader–were also made accused.

Earlier on September 28 last, the court ordered to return 16 evidence including Pori Moni’s car seized in connection with the case.