Bangladesh records 11 Covid deaths, 599 cases in 24 hr

Bangladesh reported 11 Covid-19 deaths and 599 fresh cases in 24 hours to 8 am on Monday.

The latest development has raised the death toll to 27, 699 and the total caseload to 15,62,956, according to a Directorate General of Health Services statement.

As many as 23, 193 samples were tested across the country, yielding a positivity rate of 2.58%.

The daily positivity rate has stayed below 5% for 21 consecutive days while the overall infection rate in the country is 15.67%.

A total of 634 patients have recovered from the infectious disease across the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 15, 24, 467.

In terms of deaths per division, Dhaka logged the highest again with seven fatalities followed by Barisal with two.

Khulna and Mymensingh counted one death each while no fatalities were reported from Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Rangpur.

Dhaka also logged the highest number of 456 cases followed by Chittagong with 46.

Mymensingh logged 7 cases, Rajshahi 23, Rangpur 17, Khulna 21, Barishal 17 and Sylhet 12.

The latest figures have put the recovery rate at 97.53% and the mortality rate at 1.77%.

Around 36.17 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 17.94 million have taken both doses, according to the latest DGHS data.

Bangladesh reported its first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus later named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8 last year. The first death was reported 10 days later.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.86 million lives and infected more than 238.42 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 215.54 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.