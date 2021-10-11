Dr Enamul Haque passes away

Distinguished actor, director, playwrite, academician, and Ekushey Padak awardee Dr Enamul Haque breathed his last at his Bailey Road residence in the capital on Monday. He was 77.

General Secretary of Actors Equity Bangladesh Ahsan Habib Nasim said Dr Enamul Haque was taken to Islami Bank Central Hospital at Kakrail in the afternoon as his pulse was not found and doctors at the hospital pronounced him dead, reports UNB.

Dr Enamul’s body will be taken to Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy premises to pay final respects.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed profound shock and sorrow at the passing away of the eminent actor, who was engaged in teaching chemistry at Bangladesh University of Engineering (Buet).

The sudden departure of Dr Enamul Haque has left a shadow of grief on the country’s cultural arena.

He is survived by his wife Lucky Enam, two daughters — Hridi Haque and Paitri Haque — and their husbands Litu Anam Saju Khadem, and grandchildren.

Dr Enamul Haque was born on May 29, 1943 in Matbi area of Feni district.

He completed SSC from Feni Pilot High School, HSC from Notre Dame College.

He finished his bachelor’s and master’s in chemistry in 1963 and 1964 respectively, from Dhaka University.

Dr Enamul earned his PhD degree from the University of Manchester in 1976 in the field of synthetic organic chemistry.

He was engaged in teaching for 43 years at Bangladesh University of Engineering (Buet).

The eminent actor first performed on stage while studying at Notre Dame College. He made his acting debut in the play “Bharate Chai” under the direction of Father Ganguly.

Dr Enamul was a founding member of theatre team “Nagarik Natyasampradaya”, which started its journey in 1968 at Buet campus.

In 1995, he left the group and founded “Nagarik Natangon”.

He acted in many plays including “Dewan Gazir Kissa”, “Nurul Deen’s whole life”, “Grihabasi”.

He also wrote over 60 plays for television. Among the popular TV dramas written by him are “Sheishob Dinguli” (Drama of Liberation War), “Nirjan Shoikote” and “Ke Ba Apan Ke Ba Par”.

