Durga Puja begins with Maha Shasthi

Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community, began on Monday with holding Maha Shasthi puja at temples across the country amid festivity and religious fervor maintaining health guidelines.

The five-day long Durga Puja celebration will begin with the unveiling of the face of the deity and Kalparambho on the day of Maha Sashthi on that day and it will end on October 15 with the immersion of the idols.

All the preparations have been taken for celebrating the religious festival smoothly maintaining health protocols.

According to Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, this year 32,118 puja mandapas have been set up across the country, while the number was 30,213 last year.

Additional members of police, Ansar, Rapid Action Battalion and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed at puja mandaps to ensure a full-proof security.

In Dhaka city, the main puja mandaps are Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramkrishna Mission and Math, Kalabagan, Banani, Shakhari Bazar and Ramna Kali Mandir.

A central control room has been opened at ‘Dhakeshwari Mandir Melangan’ on the initiative of Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee.