Korean firms intend to invest in Bangladesh’s nuclear energy: Envoy

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun said on Monday that many Korean companies “will be very interested’ in finding opportunities in Bangladesh, including nuclear energy generation, as it has the world’s top level technical capability in almost all the areas.

“I think many Korean companies will show interest. We’ve already collaborated with the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” he said while responding to questions from diplomatic correspondents after visiting Panam city and Baro Sardar Bari, reports UNB.

Korea, ranking the 6th in the world in terms of the total capacity of nuclear power generation, is a “world leader” in the peaceful use of nuclear energy from research to electricity production.

The Ambassador said he is not sure about the financial capability as they do not mobilize huge amounts of financial resources.

He is, however, quite sure that South Korea has the world’s top level technical capability in almost every area, including nuclear power, as there will be many ways to mobilize financial resources.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the government is looking for a suitable place in the southern region to build another nuclear power plant to meet the country’s growing demand for power.

On Monday, she sought constant support from Russia for building another nuclear power plant in Bangladesh’s southern region.

Once the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) is completed, Bangladesh plans to set up another in the southern region of the country.

The Sought Korean Ambassador and Youngone Corporation invited the members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) to visit Panam City and Baro Sardar Bari.

Youngone restored Baro Sardar Bari, one of the most significant settlement sites in Sonargaon which is the first attempt at preserving a cultural heritage site in Bangladesh.

KEPZ President Jahangir Sadat, Project Director Prof Dr Abu Sayeed M Ahmed, DCAB President Pantho Rahaman and its General Secretary AKM Moinuddin were, among others, present.

Ambassador Lee highlighted the importance of furthering the bilateral commercial ties beyond RMG to various sectors such as infrastructure, pharmaceutical and ICT.

“RMG still occupies a larger portion of our business relations,” said the Ambassador, adding that he hopes to diversify the business collaboration and now they are working very hard in a number of potential areas.

Ambassador Lee said infrastructure is one of the areas where they can find many opportunities in Bangladesh.

Samsung R&D Institute has been operating in Dhaka since 2011, employing 460 young software developers in Bangladesh, and the Korea Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) has recently inaugurated a 100-acre Hi-tech Park within KEPZ.

Responding to a question, the Ambassador said he is having many ideas on how they can celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations together.

“Young generation is my focus in further developing our relations for the future. Young generation is the source of a better and brighter future. Future of Bangladesh lies in the young generation. For that reason, I’ll try to focus on them and take as many programmes as we can,” said the South Korean Ambassador.