Not EC but Mahbub suffers from mental disease: Quader

Crticising Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder’s remarks for his speech on electoral system of the country, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said it is Mahbub Talukder, not the Election Commission, who is suffering from mental illness.

He made the comment while addressing at the inaugural function of a conference of five units of Mohammadpur’s Ward-19 AL in the capital.

Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder on Sunday said the electoral system of Bangladesh is suffering from some complex diseases and a medical board should be formed to save it.

Quader in his speech said, “It is surprising that Mahbub Talukder, the commissioner of the constitutional institution Election Commission, is making political statements on behalf of a party. It seems that it is not the EC but he (Mahbub) himself is suffering from a complex and difficult mental illness.”

The AL general secretary mentioned Mahbub as the main problem of the current election commission.

Mentioning that BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir wakes up every day and called for a movement, Obaidul Quader said, “BNP is six hours behind us because our leader wakes up at 5.00am. No one from BNP could be found before 12 noon. They give statements late at night, not in the evening.”

They are the party of darkness and like to work in the dark, he added.

Quader said, “One by one the leaders are leaving the party (BNP). Their 20-party alliance has also seen the sad tone of breakup. So the BNP itself is getting divided.”

“Now I hear that the committee will be formed sitting at home without holding a central conference. There is no conference in this team. There is no democracy in their own home, how can they make democracy in the country? “

Inaugurating the conference, the Awami League General Secretary said, “We receive many complaints. You should include controversial, roguish people like stained terrorists, extortionists, land robbers, and identified drug dealers. Don’t include bad people in the party to raise your own people.”

He further said, “The bad guys are the cuckoos of spring. They cannot be found even in time of need. The more good people come to Awami League, the stronger we will be.”

AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, its organising secretary Mirza Azam, Dhaka North City AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, its general secretary SM Mannan Kochi, vice-president Sadek Khan and organising secretary Azizul Haque Rana, among others, spoke at the meeting with Ward-19 AL president Salim Ullah Salu in the chair.