Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will start selling each kilogram of onions at Tk 30 from Monday.

In open market, each kilogram of onions is now being sold at Tk 90-100.

TCB’s spoke person Humayun Kabir confirmed the news on Sunday.

The onions, imported from Turkey, reached in Chattogram port. Those will be sold on trucks across the country from tomorrow. Every truck will be permitted to carry 700kgs of oninos, he said.