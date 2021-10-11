UK Further 28 deaths as 40,224 more cases recorded in a day

A further 28 people in the UK have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the government has said.Statistics from the last 24-hour reporting period bring the country’s death toll to 137,763.

The government’s figures come following the weekend, when there is usually a lag in recording deaths.

However, separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there have been 161,000 deaths registered in the UK where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

The UK has also recorded another 40,224 Covid cases. The infection total since the start of the pandemic is now 8,154,306.

England

15 of the 28 Covid-related deaths in the UK were recorded in England. The nation has a coronavirus death toll of 120,405.Meanwhile, 32,349 more positive tests brought the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,967,915.

Wales

Eight deaths were reported in Wales, which takes the overall number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 5,973.

Meanwhile<span;>, <span;>cases in the nation increased by 4,669 to 382,203.

Scotland

Scotland’s death toll remains at 8,792 as there were no further Covid deaths.2,297 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total since the start of the outbreak to 592,721.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, 28 more coronavirus deaths were reported. The nation has a death toll of 137,763.1,109 more infections recorded, bringing the total number of positive tests to 250,930.