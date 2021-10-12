Bangladesh reports 14 Covid deaths, 543 new cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 14 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

Besides, 543 more tested positive for the virus during the same period.

Meanwhile, the health officials recorded a 2.35% positivity rate after testing 23,155 samples across the country.

Bangladesh reported 11 deaths and 599 infections a day ago.

With the lates addtions, the death toll reached 27,713 and the case tally increased to 15.63 lakh in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, six died in Dhaka division, four in Chattogram, two in Khulna, and one each died in Barishal and Rangpur divisions.

Also, 701 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.55% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims’ gender breakdown shows that 17,760 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,953 were women.

The country’s maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.