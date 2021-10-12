Covid: Further 181 deaths as 38,520 more coronavirus cases recorded in UK

A further 181 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the government has said.

Statistics from the last 24-hour reporting period bring the UK’s Covid death toll to 137,944, according to the Department of Health’s latest figures.

However, separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there have been more than 163,000 deaths registered in the UK where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

Meanwhile, another 38,520 Covid cases were recorded in the UK.

The number of infections since the start of the pandemic is 8,231,437.

England

147 (approximately 80%) of Covid-related deaths in the UK were recorded in England.

The nation has a coronavirus death toll of 120,552.

Meanwhile, there were 33,287 more positive tests recorded, which brings the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,000,356.

Wales

Just one death was reported in Wales, therefore the overall number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 5,974.Meanwhile, cases in the nation increased by 2,047 to 384,250.

Scotland

In Scotland, there were 27 further Covid deaths. The overall death toll is now 8,819.

Cases increased by 2,047 to 384,250.

Northern Ireland

There were six more coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland. The nation has a death toll of 2,599.

And there were 1,278 more infections recorded, bringing the total number of positive tests to 252,208.