Dr Yunus gets bail on surrender

Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and three others have secured bail in a criminal case filed against them for allegedly violating labour laws.

He surrendered before Dhaka’s Third Labour Court on Tuesday seeking bail.

After hearing on the case, the court granted his bail petition upon a bond of Tk 10,000.

Three other accused in the case are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan and Board Directors Nur Jahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

SM Arifuzzaman, labor inspector of the department, filed the case on September 9.

Then, the court issued a summon against Dr Yunus and three others to appear in the court by October 12.

