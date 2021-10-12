Foreign Minister urges NAM to allow free resource mobility within members

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has urged the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to put less restrictions on mobility ofresources to help boost economic growth of its members.

“NAM should allow free mobility of capital, technology and labour within its membership,” he said while addressing the 60th anniversary event of the NAM in Belgrade on Monday, a foreign minister press release said on Tuesday, reports BSS.

Dr Momen stated that it is imperative for the membership to put less restrictions on mobility of resources to reduce poverty and to do more

equitable distribution of income for achieving major goals of SDGs.

Stressing the relevance of NAM, he highlighted the emerging challenges such as, climate change, terrorism, violence that warrant collective action by the NAM members.

The basic rights of human beings are still unmet in many parts of the world, the foreign minister added.

He highlighted the long persecution of the Rohingyas in Myanmar which call for urgent action.

He expressed dismay at the global inequalities in access to COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our remarkable progress in vaccine development failed to contain the deadly virus due to vaccine nationalism and vaccine politicization,” he continued.

Dr. Momen urged the global community to address the vaccine gap immediately by treating COVID-19 vaccine as a global public good.

He called upon the NAM countries to work together towards post-pandemic sustainable recovery and proposed to strengthen South-South and triangular cooperation including through establishment of a forum of Ministers of Foreign, Finance and Development of the global South.

“The forum will provide a platform to explore potentials of the Southern countries and share experience, expertise, technology and resources to promote sustainable development,” he said.

Referring to the life-long struggle of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for ensuring equality, humanity and justice, Dr. Momen, reiterated the strong conviction of Bangladesh to the founding principles of the NAM.

“Our peace-centric foreign policy echoes the very spirit of Non-aligned movement,” he said.

The foreign minister is leading a Bangladesh delegation to the NAM’s 60th anniversary event being held in Belgrade on 11-12 October 2021.

President of Ghana, Prime Minister of Algeria, foreign and other ministers of different NAM member countries including Indonesia, Nepal, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, India, Iraq, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Gabon, Gambia, Sudan, Haiti, Angola, Palestine and high-level representatives of over 70 countries are attending the meeting.

The meeting is co-chaired by the President of Azerbaijan and the President of Serbia.

The UN Secretary-General and the President of the 76th session of the UNGA also spoke on the occasion.