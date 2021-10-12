Khaleda Zia admitted to Evercare Hospital again

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital again on Tuesday for treatment and diagnostic tests.

The BNP chief reached the hospital around 4:10pm, said her media wing member Shayrul Kabir Khan.

Dr Arif Mahmud, acting director of the Medical Services at Evercare Hospital, also said BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was admitted to the hospital.

Later, Khaleda Zia’s medical team member Prof Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said she was admitted to the hospital as per the medical team’s advice.

He said the BNP chief has been undergoing multiple health check-ups at the hospital.

“The medical board formed earlier for her treatment, led by Dr Shahabuddin Talukder, will continue her treatment,” he added.

Prof Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said the BNP Chairperson has been feeling sick for the last couple of days. Her body temperature has also increased. Because of it, Madam was brought at Evercare Hospital for medical check-ups.

BNP chairperson’s media wing member Shayrul Kabir Khan also said the party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir met Khaleda Zia before she was taken to Evercare Hospital. He inquired about the health condition of Khaleda Zia staying at Firoza for some time.

Earlier, Khaleda Zia was earlier admitted to Evercare Hospital after she contracted the Coronavirus. After giving sample on April 10 last, she tested positive for the deadly virus on April 11. At the beginning, she was given treatment at a room at her Gulshan residence ‘Firoza.’ On April 15, she was taken to Evercare Hospital for her CT scan. Then she was brought back at her Gulshan residence. As her condition deteriorated, she was admitted to the same hospital on April 27.

On May 3, Khaleda Zia was shifted to the CCU after she felt breathing complications. On May 9, BNP said Khaleda Zia was freed from Covid-19.

During her stay at the CCU, Khaleda Zia had suddenly developed fever. At the advice of doctors, she was shifted to cabin on June 3. After receiving treatment at the hospital, she returned to home on June 19. She has already received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

The 76-year-old Khaleda Zia has long been suffering from various diseases including diabetes. The post-Covid complications have added to these. Because of it, she needs health check-up with regular intervals.