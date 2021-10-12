Musa bin Shamser with his wife at DB office

Controversial businessman Musa bin Shamser and his wife have appeared at the Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch (DB) police office.

They appeared at the DB office around 3.15 pm on Tuesday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch (DB) of police summoned Musa to be clarified on three issues including his alleged involvement with Abdul Quader.

Musa bin Shamser was charged with involvement with Abdul Quader, who was arrested on suspicion of cheating in the guise of an additional secretary

Meanwhile, Musa’s son lawyer Jubi Musa met with intelligence officials on Sunday. He was summoned to know if his father was a ‘victim’ in Kader’s case or if he was suspiciously involved in the scam.