Bangladesh logs 17 more Covid deaths

Covid-19 claimed 17 more lives in Bangladesh and infected 518 others in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the fresh numbers, the Covid-19 fatalities reached 27,730 in the country while the caseload mounted to 15,64,019, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the latest deceased, nine were women and eight men.

Thirteen of them died in Dhaka division, one in Chattogram, two in Khulna and one in Barishal divisions.

Bangladesh logged seven Covid-19 deaths on October 8, the lowest since March 17 this year when the country recorded 11 such deaths.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 22,153 samples.

With this, the daily-case positivity rate declined slightly to 2.34% percent.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77%.

However, the recovery rate decreased slightly to 97.54% from Tuesday’s 97.55, with 505 more patients getting cured during the period from Monday’s 97.53%.

So far, 15,25,673 people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, the DGHS added.