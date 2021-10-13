The government will start coronavirus vaccine test run for school children on Thursday.

Students aged 12-17 years will get the vaccine on that day at Colonel Malek Medical College in Manikganj.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque will inaugurate the event while Health Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and other high officials will attend the event.

After assessing the side affects of the vaccination, the government will start it in full swing across the country after 10-15 days, health ministry sources said.