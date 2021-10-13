PM Hasina seeks Russian investment in jute sector

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday laid emphasis on expanding fields of cooperation with Moscow, saying Bangladesh will welcome Russia’s investment in its jute industry.

“Bangladesh will welcome Russian investment in jute,” the premier said while newly appointed Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban here, reports BSS.

Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

He said both of them stressed the expansion of areas of cooperation in various sectors alongside agreeing to explore the possibilities in the agriculture sector.

The prime minister highly appreciated Russian cooperation to Bangladesh in different sectors, particularly in building Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Profoundly recalling the support of the then Soviet Union during the Bangladesh’s War of Liberation, she said, “The country has supported us strongly at our struggling time (during the War of Liberation). So they are in a special place of our heart.”

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that many Bangladeshi students had studied in Russia, especially in medical science.

She also said Bangladesh will be happy to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin here.