Serbian President lauds Bangladesh’s development journey

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has highly praised development journey of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina despite challenges posed by Covid pandemic.

Vucic shared his deep appreciation while Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen called on him on Monday at the Palace of Serbia on the sideline of the ongoing NAM meeting in Belgrade, a foreign ministry press release said here today.

During the meeting, Dr. Momen mentioned cordial and traditionally close relationship between Dhaka and Belgrade which is rooted in history.

He specially touched on the personal friendship between Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and President of former Yugoslavia Josip Broz Tito.

Serbian President was enthused to learn that Bangladesh is currently celebrating the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence of Bangladesh.

Observing that Serbia’s on-going and ambitious development programmes will require vast human resources, Dr. Momen offered to recruit skilled and semi-skilled workers including IT professional, electrician and plumber from Bangladesh.

Serbian President welcomed the offer and stressed devising an institutional mechanism for collaboration in respect of labour and manpower from Bangladesh.

While underlining forging stronger trade and economic links between the two friendly countries, Dr Momen urged Serbian investors to import from Bangladesh and invest in the country utilizing excellent investment climate offered by the government.

The foreign minister sought support of the friendly countries like Serbia in putting pressure on Myanmar junta for the volunteer, safe and sustained repatriation of 1.2 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh.

The Serbian president appreciated the generosity of Bangladesh in this regard.

Bangladesh foreign minister is currently attending the High Level Commemorative Meeting to mark the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned

Movement (NAM) in Belgrade which is being attended by over 40 Ministers and representatives from around 70 countries.

He is scheduled to meet a few other dignitaries during his current visit.