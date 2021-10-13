Shah Rukh-Gauri not allowed to visit their son

Aryan Khan who is currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai has not been able to meet anyone of his family since his arrest.

A very close friend of the Khans disclosed the shocking truth. “They’ve been trying desperately for visiting rights. But they are being denied even that.”

Apparently the parents, specially Aryan’s mother Gauri is becoming progressively anxious.

“She is inconsolable. She is within her rights to wonder why her son is being locked up with hardened criminal and why he is not allowed basic rights like meeting his parents. He is just a child. He can’t be treated this way. He has no criminal record. He is well behaved and polite to everyone .What is he being held for?” the distressed friend wonders.

While the parents’ hope of seeing their son home are pinned on the bail plea on Wednesday we as parents can only wonder what Shah Rukh and Gauri are going through.

