UK 42,776 more coronavirus cases, 136 deaths recorded in a 24 hrs

A further 136 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the government has said.

Statistics from the last 24-hour reporting period bring the UK’s Covid death toll to 138,080, according to the Department of Health’s latest figures.

However, separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there have been more than 163,000 deaths registered in the UK where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

Meanwhile, another 42,776 Covid cases were recorded in the UK.

England

England has a coronavirus death toll of 120,653 after recording a further 101 deaths.

Meanwhile, 36,458 more positive tests brought the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,035,489.

Wales

Four more deaths were reported in Wales, which takes the overall number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 5,978.

Meanwhile<span;>, <span;>cases in the nation increased by 2,266 to 386,516 .

Scotland

Scotland’s death toll has risen to 8,849 as there were 30 further Covid deaths.

2,581 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total since the start of the outbreak to 597,199.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, one more coronavirus death was reported.

The nation has a death toll of 2,600.

1,471 more infections recorded, bringing the total number of positive tests to 253,679.