Woman ‘takes life’ jumping under train; daughter injured

A woman, taking her two-year-old child on her lap, committed suicide jumping under a running train in Sreepur municipality area of Gazipur district on Wednesday morning.

However, the baby girl survived luckily but critically injured. She is now undergoing treatment at Sreepur Upazila Health Complex.

Harunur Rashid, station master of Sreepur Railway Station, said the woman was crushed under Mymensingh-bound ‘Balaka Express’ train around 6:30 am when she jumped under it with her minor child on her lap.

