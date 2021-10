The third phase of Union Parishad (UP) elections will be held on November 28.

A total of 1,007 UPs will go to the polls in the thirdphase.

EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker confirmed the information after a meeting at Election Commission (EC) on Thursday.

According to the announced schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers is November 2, selection of nomination papers is November 4 while the filing of the appeal against the decision of selection is November 11.